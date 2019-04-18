Hohenstein, Sylvia J. Age 76 of Adams

Sylvia J. Hohenstein, age 76, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adams VFW Post. Pastor Jasper Sellnow will officiate and a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at the East Arkdale Cemetery at a later date.

Sylvia was born May 31, 1942 in Springfield Township, Wisconsin to Arden and Marion (Krueger) Warp. She attended Westfield High School. Sylvia was married to James Robert Hohenstein on March 18, 1984 in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Sylvia spent the majority of her working years cooking and managing various restaurants and delivering x-rays to Madison. After retiring from cooking, she was an attendant at the laundromat.

Sylvia was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Sylvia enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and friends. The highlight of the grandchildren’s visits was bumming around. Sylvia also had a love of the outdoors, always adding new plants and lawn ornaments both at home and at the campsite.

Sylvia was a member of Adams County HAM radio club including holding the position of vice president. Also was very active in Taekwondo receiving National accredited awards.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Arden and Marianne Warp; and son, Jimmy Putzkie.

Survivors

Husband: James Hohenstein of Adams, Wisconsin

Son: Jeff Putzkie of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jackie Putzkie of Adams, Wisconsin

Son: John (Holly) Putzkie of Appleton, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jamie Putzkie of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jorjette Putzkie of Adams, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jennie (Kurt) Roekle of Lodi, Wisconsin

Son: Jason (Doreen) Putzkie of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Son: Christopher (Sarah) Hohenstein of Portage, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Carissa Putzkie and Maranda Putzkie; Breanna Putzkie and Dylan Putzkie; Hannah Roekle and Giselle Roekle; Natasha Putzkie, Elizabeth Putzkie, and Amy Putzkie; Arianna Hohenstein and Hunter Hohenstein

Great grandchildren-2

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be in Sylia’s memory may be given to the family.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

