Hofmeister, Patsy Kay Age 73 of Hillsboro

Patsy Kay Hofmeister, age 73 years, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Saturday morning, June 11, 2022 at home, with her husband by her side.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Kris Bjerke-Ulliman officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Patsy was born on December 8, 1948 to Walter and Frieda (Tracy) Wright in Mauston. She grew up in Wonewoc and graduated from the Wonewoc Center High School.

She loved to go out dancing and that is where, still in high school, met Steven G. Hofmeister on the dance floor. It was love at first sight and they waltzed their way to the altar, June 24, 1968 at the First Congregational Church in Hillsboro. This is where they became members and Patsy enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

After they were married, Patsy worked right alongside her husband at Hofmeister Insurance in Hillsboro and helped open 4 more offices in Wonewoc, Camp Douglas, Elroy and La Farge. Patsy and Steve then helped run dances as Streama Productions, at the old Hillsboro High School gymnasium for five years. They booked bands every Saturday, some coming from as far as London, England.

On November 5, 1973 Patsy gave birth to a baby girl, Marnie. She then could be found taking many nature walks, painting, dancing, singing and reading books with her. She quit work to become a full-time stay-at-home Mom. In 1977 Patsy and Steve bought a Lake Home placed at Pine Cove, on Castle Rock Lake. There they spent many days with friends and family, boating and chatting at campfires.

Patsy loved chatting with friends at the grocery store, going to garage sales, green houses and traveling with her family. She found immense joy in her grandchildren, Savannah (15) and Gable (12). She never missed a choir concert, musical or dance recital they were in. They meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Hofmeister of Hillsboro; daughter, Marnie Hofmeister-Pooley (Ben Pooley) of Hillsboro; her grandchildren, Savannah and Gable Pooley; her brothers, Delbert (Marianne) Wright of Albany, WI and Dennis (Judy) Wright of Reedsburg; sister, Audrey (John) Gehri of Wonewoc; sister-in-law, Rita Wright of Wonewoc; sister-in-law, Bette (Gerald) Hines of Bradenton, FL; brother-in-law, Edward O. Hofmeister of Hillsboro; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frieda and Walter Wright; brother, Terry Wright; niece, Ashli Wright and in-laws, Winnie and E.V. Hofmeister.

