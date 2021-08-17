Hoffman, Randolph “Randy” L. Age 70 of Mauston

Randolph L. “Randy” Hoffman age 70 of Mauston, WI. died on Monday August 16, 2021 at the Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. Relatives and friends may call at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon on Friday from 5:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.