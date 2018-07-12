Hodag act "The Northern Lights" features Northwoods native
A Sugar Camp native took the Hodag stage Thursday. He’s part of the up-and-coming band The Northern Lights.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wausau committee approves Safe Route plan for Stettin6 hours ago
- Hodag act “The Northern Lights” features Northwoods native7 hours ago
- Wausau’s Balloon and Rib Fest canceled Thursday due to storm threat8 hours ago
- Bob Schlicht remembered for his community and youth involvement9 hours ago
- Candidate Lisa Neubauer calls on outside groups to stay out of Wisconsin Supreme Court rac...10 hours ago
- Digital subscriptions key to sustaining local journalism11 hours ago
- DCMC breaks ground on new Skilled Nursing Facility12 hours ago
- Roy G. Holmquist12 hours ago
- Funeral Saturday for Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr13 hours ago
- Baldwin a ‘no’ on Kavanaugh14 hours ago
- Democratic candidates for governor set to debate in Milwaukee15 hours ago
- Got $8.55 million? Another Door County resort is for sale16 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.