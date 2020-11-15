Hockey Badgers sweep Notre Dame
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team pulled off their first Big Ten weekend sweep since February of 2017, knocking off Notre Dame 5-3 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. Senior Ty Pelton-Byce finished sophomore Cole Caufield’s rebound to put the Badgers (2-0-0, 2-0-0-0 Big Ten) on the board with just 3:04 left in the first […]
Source: WRN.com
Badgers crush Wolverines, move to 2-0
by Bill Scott on November 15, 2020 at 6:12 AM
The 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers took advantage of a couple of Michigan turnovers early and went on to a convincing 49-11 win over the Wolverines on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Safety Scott Nelson and linebacker Leo Chenal intercepted […]
Commendations, three crashes and two citizen complaints: Inside the file of the Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 15, 2020 at 1:09 AM
Newly released records provide the best detail to date of Rusten Sheskey's career with Kenosha police before he shot Jacob Blake.
Wisconsin reports 5,146 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths on Saturday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM
As of Saturday, 306,311 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,625 have died in Wisconsin since March.
Home-cooked food deliveries, Zoom desserts: Wisconsinites share their plans for a...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 14, 2020 at 8:45 PM
State and federal health officials are warning people to scrap any plans for Thanksgiving gatherings.
Brown County Sheriff's officers save driver from burning vehicle; rescue caught on squad...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2020 at 8:21 PM
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
Brown County Sheriff's officers save driver from burning vehicle
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM
Law enforcement was called to a report of a vehicle that crashed and burst into flames about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in a Bellevue neighborhood.
Facing COVID-19 challenges, Wisconsin education chief seeks $1.6 billion increase for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM
The proposal would increase funding for mental health and special education. But it appears unlikely to pass as the coronavirus pandemic hammers the economy.
Remembering when Aaron Rodgers got 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek to do belt move, poached...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 14, 2020 at 1:17 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
