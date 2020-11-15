Hockey Badgers sweep Notre Dame

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team pulled off their first Big Ten weekend sweep since February of 2017, knocking off Notre Dame 5-3 on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana. Senior Ty Pelton-Byce finished sophomore Cole Caufield’s rebound to put the Badgers (2-0-0, 2-0-0-0 Big Ten) on the board with just 3:04 left in the first […]

