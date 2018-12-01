Hockey Badgers skate to third straight tie

Freshman forward Brock Caufield had his first career multi-goal game and rookie goaltender Daniel Lebedeff made 37 saves as the Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team skated to a 3-3 draw with 6th ranked Penn State on Friday night at the Kohl Center. The final gave the Badgers their third straight tie after drawing even twice […]

