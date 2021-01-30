Hockey Badgers shutout Spartans

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team (10-7-0, 8-5-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) put together its best performance of the season, blanking the Michigan State Spartans (6-9-2, 5-9-1-2-1-0) 6-0 on Friday night at LaBahn Arena. Wisconsin’s leading scorer Cole Caufield put the Badgers on the board with a power-play goal just 54 seconds into the game. Brock Caufield […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.