Hockey Badgers picked to finish third in the Big Ten

Penn State was tabbed the favorite in the 2019-20 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll. Last season, Penn State made their second Big Ten Tournament championship game appearance in three years. The Nittany Lions completed the year leading the nation in almost every offensive category, setting team records for goals (177), assists (301), points (478) […]

