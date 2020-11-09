Hockey Badgers picked fifth in Big Ten preseason coaches poll

Minnesota was tabbed the favorite to win the 2020-21 Big Ten regular season hockey title in a poll of the league’s coaches. Michigan was selected second h the poll, Notre Dame and Ohio State tied for 3rd. Wisconsin is picked to finish fifth, while Michigan State is sixth and defending Big Ten Champion Penn State […]

Source: WRN.com







