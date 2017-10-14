Hockey Badgers open road trip with a victory

The 10th-ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team collected goals from five different players on the way to a 5-2 road victory over 13th-ranked Boston College on Friday night. Boston College (0-0-2) outshot the Badgers 31-22, but Wisconsin (3-1-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) goaltender Kyle Hayton made a season-high 29 saves to backstop the Badgers to victory. Sophomore […]

