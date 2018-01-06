Hockey Badgers fall at Penn State

The number-15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team got the new year off to a slow start, falling 5-1 to number-14 Penn State on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. The Badgers (10-10-2, 4-6-1-0 Big Ten) allowed a power-play and short-handed goal in the loss. Penn State (12-7-2, 5-4-2 Big Ten) outshot the Badgers 32-26. The Nittany […]

