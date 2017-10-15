Hockey Badgers earn weekend road sweep

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team earned a pair of road victories on the weekend, capping things off Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts. The Badgers (4-1-0, 1-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Warriors (0-2-1) 42-34. Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made a season-high 41 saves in the victory, back stopping the […]

