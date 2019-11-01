Hockey Badgers drop Big Ten opener

The 7th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team (4-3-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) dropped its Big Ten-opening matchup on Thursday night, falling at 12th ranked Penn State (5-1-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten) 6-1 on Thursday night. Freshman Cole Caufield scored the Badgers only goal, his national-leading eighth goal of the season with only seven seconds left in the […]

