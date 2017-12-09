Hockey Badgers blow 2-0 lead, fall to Irish
The 12th ranked Wisconsin hockey team led 2-0 in the final period before falling to 4th ranked Notre Dame 3-2 in their series opener at the Kohl Center on Friday night. The Badgers (10-8-2, 4-4-1-0 Big Ten) outshot the Fighting Irish 36-32, but Notre Dame (15-3-1, 9-0-0-0) capitalized on the momentum from six Wisconsin penalty […]
Source: WRN.com
