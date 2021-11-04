Hobart man faces charges for string of arsons in Brown County
In addition to being charged with arson, James Ambrosius faces charges of theft and obstructing an officer.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Videos take center stage on third day of the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2021 at 12:50 AM
A Kenosha detective introduced more than dozen videos from the night Kyle Rittenhouse shot 3 people, during the third day of his homicide trial
-
Wisconsin Right to Life calls allegations against Sortwell 'serious,' adds he resigned as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2021 at 12:04 AM
The anti-abortion group says Rep. Shae Sortwell resigned as its Brown County chairman following allegations of child abuse.
-
A new Wisconsin poll underscores the challenges for two incumbents, Democratic Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 10:16 PM
President Joe Biden isn't the only politician drawing negative or declining ratings in this battleground state a year before the 2022 midterms.
-
Racine County sheriff seeks charges for 5 Wisconsin elections commissioners
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 10:13 PM
Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson has not said whether she will pursue the charges.
-
-
Wisconsin officials approve pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how to get it.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM
Families can begin scheduling appointments now for openings next week.
-
State health officials announce the COVID-19 vaccine is available for kids ages 5 to 11
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2021 at 8:56 PM
Vaccinators said they plan to give out shots this weekend, as they await clinical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Here's where to get your 5- to 11-year-old child the COVID vaccine in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM
Green Bay providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 starting Friday and Monday.
-
New Green Bay-area Latino professionals group invites public to NWTC event to hear...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2021 at 8:43 PM
Hispanic community members will share their experiences at work and ideas for how to better support employees.
