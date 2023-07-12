Hobart, Lawrence “Larry” D. Age 67 of Wisconsin Rapids & Formerly of Necedah

Lawrence “Larry” D. Hobart, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids and formerly of Necedah, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Cranberry Court in Wisconsin Rapids.  

Per Larry’s wishes, no formal services will be held.  The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com



