Ho-Chunk Nation tribal court finds tribe's vice president in contempt in budget dispute
The Ho-Chunk Nation tribal court has found the tribe’s vice president in contempt of court for passing a budget, despite an injunction not to do so.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Ho-Chunk Nation tribal court finds tribe's vice president in contempt in budget dispute
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 8:36 PM
The Ho-Chunk Nation tribal court has found the tribe's vice president in contempt of court for passing a budget, despite an injunction not to do so.
-
'We are in a crisis right now:' Wisconsin surge continues with 2,367 new cases, 22%...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 8:36 PM
The 17 deaths due to the virus reported Tuesday were a dire sign that the recent surge in cases in Wisconsin would have devastating effects.
-
Notre Dame Academy, West De Pere, Gillett, Denmark schools switch to online-only...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 8:29 PM
Notre Dame and West De Pere join growing list of school districts switching to online-only instruction.
-
COVID19 Cases Continue to Rise in Juneau County During Tuesday (9/29) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2020 at 8:11 PM
-
Two officers injured during arrest of suspect in death of two men in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 8:11 PM
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Clement Street for reported gunshots and found two men dead in an apartment, according to Green Bay police.
-
COVID19 Wipes Out Holiday Train Stops in Local Communities
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2020 at 8:01 PM
-
Menominee Nation Arena emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after judge closes...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on September 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM
A federal judge closed the Menominee Nation Arena's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case Tuesday after agreements with the Wisconsin Herd and city of Oshkosh.
-
Trump used Facebook ads to dampen the Black vote in Wisconsin, other states during 2016...
by USA TODAY on September 29, 2020 at 6:19 PM
Trump's 2016 campaign sought to deter Black Americans in battleground states from voting by targeting them with negative Clinton Facebook ads.
-
Wisconsin's voter rolls case hinges on Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM
Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative, sided with liberals at an early stage in a lawsuit over the issue.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.