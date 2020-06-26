Ho-Chunk Nation makes layoffs permanent

The Ho-Chunk Nation announced in a Youtube video Monday that it would make permanent lay-offs it first told workers were temporary.

“With so many unknowns, we have made the tough decision to move temporary layoffs to permanent layoffs,” President Marlon WhiteEagle said in the video.

In a message released Thursday, the Ho-Chunk Nation told its former employees to pick up their belongings they left at work. “Those people can retrieve those items from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from now until Thursday, July 9, 2020,” the message said.

Everyone who shows up to reclaim their property will need to wear a mask and have their temperature taken.

Neither the video nor the message specified exactly how many people were affected by the layoff.

Source: WRJC.com







