Ho-Chunk Nation gets federal approval to build casino in Beloit, now needs Wisconsin governor's OK
The Ho-Chunk Nation has gotten federal approval to build a casino in Beloit and now must get permission from Gov. Tony Evers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Sen. Baldwin Wants Support for Cranberry Growers, Too
on April 17, 2020 at 3:08 AM
With all the coverage the dairy industry is getting because of the effects brought on by the Coronavirus, U.
Sale Barns, Processors Trying to Adjust to Changing Times
on April 17, 2020 at 3:08 AM
The leader of Wisconsin's largest livestock sales association says they are doing their best to accommodate the ever changing trends brought on by COVID-19.
Changes Announced to State FFA, WAAE Conventions
on April 17, 2020 at 3:08 AM
Wisconsin agriculture students and their teachers will be celebrating the year's accomplishments a bit more distantly this summer.
Vita Plus Selects 2020 High School Scholarship Winners
on April 17, 2020 at 3:08 AM
Vita Plus Loyal and Vita Plus Kennan have announced the high school senior recipients of the 2020 'Our Future is Agriculture' scholarships.
Dairy Recovery Effort Aims to Feed Wisconsinites, Benefit Farmers
on April 17, 2020 at 3:08 AM
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture are teaming up with Hunger Task Force to provide relief to the growing numbers of underfed and unemployed citizens by connecting milk to emergency food organizations throughout […]
DOJ: Two inmates escaped Columbia County prison by climbing security fences, going to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2020 at 12:55 AM
James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped Thursday morning, according to Portage police.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will work with other Midwest governors on how to lift...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 12:54 AM
seven Midwest states said the joint approach does not mean they will all open their economies at once, but they will coordinate.
Money for emergency small-business loans has dried up, Small Business Association no...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 17, 2020 at 12:49 AM
Money for emergency small-business loans has dried up, the Small Business Administration says
