Three people shot, one dead on Green Bay's west side as police search for suspects
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2020 at 3:41 AM
The shooting was reported late Friday in the area of Seymour Park.
Juneteenth celebrated in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM
Juneteenth was celebrated at Perkins Park in Green Bay on June 19, 2020.
President Donald Trump to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Trump's visit comes in the middle of his reelection bid against former Vice President Joe Biden.
'Really good energy': Green Bay celebrates end of slavery with Juneteenth event at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 10:23 PM
Over 250 showed up as the event started with food, music and vendors, and it was scheduled to continue until 7 p.m. Friday.
Coronavirus pandemic halts other music festivals, but Marinette's Porterfield soldiers on
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Small crowd at opening day of annual country music event in Marinette County underterred by coronavirus risk.
Gov. Tony Evers calls for ban on police chokeholds and no-knock warrants in Juneteenth...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes unveiled drafts of nine bills, including ones that would ban police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
Masks and social distancing can prevent a COVID-10 spike in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on June 19, 2020 at 8:35 PM
As other states experience alarming increases in COVID-19 cases, there are things we can do to prevent that here in Wisconsin. Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and other states are seeing cases spike. Those “happen to be states that also have […]
Ho-Chunk casinos in Wisconsin Dells, Wittenberg, Black River Falls set to reopen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Brief about the rest of the Ho-Chunk casinos reopening later this month with health restrictions.
'There is no gray area': Nearly 30 people join Black Lives Matter march in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM
The march was the second one held by the same organizers.
