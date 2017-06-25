Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison, Wisconsin to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game53 mins ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game53 mins ago
- IA Lottery59 mins ago
- First Door County Organic Farm Set To Welcome Thousands For Sevastopol FFA Breakfast July ...1 hour ago
- Why Paul Ryan’s race for Congress next year bears watching, even if he’ll be h...2 hours ago
- Sen. Ron Johnson says ‘there’s no way’ lawmakers should be voting on GOP...3 hours ago
- LeMieux, Stark And Deifenthaler Top The Hill3 hours ago
- Rep. Gallagher Applauds Accountability And Transparency In New VA Law3 hours ago
- Wisconsin lawmakers will miss budget deadline as talks slow4 hours ago
- Chippewa Falls teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison5 hours ago
- Trump: Not ‘that far off’ from passing health overhaul5 hours ago
- Craft brewers fear last-minute regulations in budget5 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.