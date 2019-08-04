Hiura named NL Rookie of the Month
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura was named the National League Rookie of the Month for July. Hiura hit .355 (33-for-93) with 17 runs, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 18 RBI, 6 steals and a 1.127 OPS in 25 games. He led all Major League rookies in runs, hits, doubles, extra base […]
Source: WRN.com
