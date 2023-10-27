Hit & Run Accident in Hillsboro

Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Hillsboro Police Chief Patrick Clark report on Sunday night, October 22, 2023,

at approximately 9:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1- Dispatch Center received multiple reports of a motor

vehicle crash in the city of Hillsboro. It was quickly discovered that an unoccupied vehicle had been struck

on Water Avenue and the striking vehicle left the scene. The officers worked diligently and efficiently to

located and identify the operator, Steven John Burch, age 58, of rural La Farge, WI. Burch was not

injured.

The investigation continues by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsboro Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com







