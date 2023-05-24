Hit-and-run victim had survived 1999 crash that killed seven
A woman killed in a hit and run in Madison last weekend had been a victim of a high profile crash more than 20 years ago. Forty-year-old Nicole McDougal died from the injuries she sustained in the hit-and-run crash last Saturday night. The driver has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. […] Source: WRN.com
-
Bipartisan bill would extend sexual harassment protections to private school students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM
The bill's authors say the measure addresses a gap in Wisconsin's statutes that do not cover all variations of sexual misconduct directed at students.
-
New Lisbon Moves Handful of Track & Field Athletes on to Sectionals
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/23
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM
-
Hillsboro Blanks Royall in Softball Regional Semis
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM
-
Voltz Sr., William A. Age 82 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM
-
-
Republicans block Democrats' push to study paid family leave, at one point muting a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM
Republicans on the Legislature's powerful budget writing committee rejected a push from Democrats to hire an economist to study paid family leave
-
Breaking the cycle: Substance abuse crosses generations, as 16% of Wisconsinites report 4...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 24, 2023 at 10:11 AM
This story is republished with the permission of The Press Times part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab's fourth series, "Families Matter."
-
Wisconsin is checking if you still qualify for BadgerCare Plus. Here's how to keep your...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM
For the first time since March 2020, people enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or another Medicaid program will need to renew their benefits. Here's how.
