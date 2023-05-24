Hit-and-run victim had survived 1999 crash that killed seven

A woman killed in a hit and run in Madison last weekend had been a victim of a high profile crash more than 20 years ago. Forty-year-old Nicole McDougal died from the injuries she sustained in the hit-and-run crash last Saturday night. The driver has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.