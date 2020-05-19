Hit and Run Fatal Vehicle Crash

At 6:29 p.m. on Sunday May 17, 2020, Deputies and emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle

striking a person in the 1200 block of STH 13, Town of Big Flats.

The investigation revealed the following: A north bound vehicle on STH 13 struck a female subject who was

walking with a male subject on the east shoulder of STH 13. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and

continued north bound on STH 13. The female subject was later pronounced deceased. The name of the female

subject is being held pending family notification.

Deputies later conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that struck the

female subject. Matthew Olson (41) of Friendship was the driver and sole occupant of this vehicle.

The following alleged charges are being referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

Matthew Olson – Hit and Run Involving Death.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nekoosa Ambulance, Big Flats First Responders, WI State

Patrol, City of Adams Police Department, Town of Rome Police Department, Adams County Highway

Department, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







