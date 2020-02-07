His life was saved because Wisconsin required testing babies for 'bubble boy disease.' Now that's standard in 50 states.

Now he’s a healthy 11-year-old, but testing positive for a rare disease as a newborn launched a movement that has spread to 20 countries.

      

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment