Hinds, Beatrice Ann Louise Age 82 of Mauston formerly of Racine

Beatrice Ann Louise Hinds, age 82 of Mauston, formerly of Racine, WI died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00pm at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Hare Funeral Home from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Brad Teubert presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





