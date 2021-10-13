Hillsboro & Wonewoc-Center Each Win Twice at Hillsboro Quad Creating Chaos atop the SBC Conference Standings

The Bangor Cardinals seemed to be cake walking to a Scenic Bluffs Conference title but they ran into a road block Tuesday night in Hillsboro. Bangor lost not once but twice at the Hillsboro Quad. Bangor took on Wonewoc-Center in a game played at Hillsboro Elementary School and fell in a thrilling 5 set battle to the Lady Wolves. The Cardinals then walked down the hill to battle Hillsboro in the High School Gymnasium and were again defeated this time in 4 sets to the Hillsboro Tigers. Hillsboro took the first two sets before Bangor tried mounting a mammoth rally. Bangor took set 3 and had a 23-18 lead in set four before the Tigers ended the set on an 8-1 run to lock up the victory and create a log jam atop the Scenic Bluffs conference standings. With one game left for Bangor and 2 games left for Wonewoc-Center and Hillsboro all three teams have 2 conference losses. Hillsboro will host Wonewoc-Center Wednesday at 5:45pm in a likely conference championship elimination game. Other scores from the Hillsboro quad. Hillsboro downed Necedah 3-0 and Wonewoc-Center also downed Necedah 3-0.

Source: WRJC.com







