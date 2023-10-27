Hillsboro Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident
On Sunday evening, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Dispatch Center
received a report of a motorcycle crash on Dutch Hollow Road, rural La Farge, WI, in the town of
Whitestown.
A group of two motorcycles were traveling west when the operator in the lead suddenly stopped to avoid an
object thrown into the roadway by a juvenile.
While attempting to stop the second motorcyclist, Caridad “Cari” Faye Gonzales, age 23, of Hillsboro, WI
went over the handlebars and came to rest beneath the motorcycle. Although Gonzales was injured, the
high level of safety equipment and clothing is credited for minimizing the severity of the injuries. La Farge
Area Ambulance transported Gonzales to Vernon Memorial Healthcare. She was treated and released with
follow-up care at Gundersen St. Joseph’s in Hillsboro later in the week. Sheriff Torgerson spoke with
Gonzales and she hopes her story will encourage other motorcyclists to wear helmets, eye protection, and
protective clothing.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Area Ambulance.
The juvenile matter will be referred to the Vernon County Department of Human Services.
The incident remains under investigation.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wonewoc-Center Reaches 3rd Straight State Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM
-
Ellerman Competes at State Cross Country For Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Sectional Championship Post Game Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM
-
VB FULL GAME: Sectional Final #7 W-C vs #1 Columbus Catholic
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 4:02 PM
-
Hillsboro Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM
-
Hit & Run Accident in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM
-
De Soto Woman Involved in 1 Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM
-
MBMC Beef Community Give Away Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM
-
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day
by Bob Hague on October 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationally and in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsinites consistently do an outstanding job “This this past spring, Wisconsin’s drug takeback was first in the nation […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.