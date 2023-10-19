Hillsboro Volleyball Survives and Advances over Cashton

In post seasons of any sort the motto is survive and advance and that’s just what the Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball Team did Thursday night surviving Cashton 3-2 to move on to Saturday nights Regional Championship game. The Tigers won each of the first two tightly contested sets 25-21 and 25-23 before the Cashton Eagles would rally taking sets three and four 25-15 and 25-21 setting up a winner take all race to 15 fifth set. Hillsboro for the first time all night started the set strong and rolled 15-5 in set 5 and advance to the Regional Championship round. Michelyn Hanson had a huge game for the Tigers finishing with 25kills 12assists and 4aces. Freshmen Haper Sullivan helped the cause with 4aces and 3kills. Hillsboro improves to 23-9 on the season and will take on Wonewoc-Center on the road Saturday night for the Regional championship game a game we will have live on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com coverage beginning at 6:40pm. Cashton finishes their season at 16-12.

