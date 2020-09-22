Hillsboro Tigers Get Tested but Pull Off the Victory in 5 Set Thriller vs Wauzeka-Steuben
The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team got a tough test from a resilient Wauzeka-Steuben Horents team Monday night. The Tigers showed resiliency of their own however in the 5th and deciding set to claim a 3-2 victory over the Hornets. The Hornets rallied, fending of multiple set points from the Tigers for a 26-24 opening set victory. Hillsboro took the 2nd set relatively easily 25-13 behind strong serving by Freshman Peyton Sullivan. Hillsboro claimed the 3rd set 25-22 but again Wauzeka-Steuben nearly rallied late. The Hornets and Tigers went back and forth in the 4th set before the Hornets again rallied for a 26-24 win, forcing a race to 15 5th set. Wauzeka-Steuben looked poised to pull off an upset leading the 5th set early 6-1 before the Hillsboro Tigers rallied behind strong serving from Malia Liska to pull out the 5th set 15-9. Hillsboro improves to 4-0 on the season. The Tigers host North Crawford Thursday night.
Source: WRJC.com
