Hillsboro Tigers Baseball Season Comes to an End in Sectional Semi-Final
The Hillsboro Tigers baseball season came to an end Wednesday in Muscoda falling 10-0 in 5 innings to the Bangor Cardinals. The Cardinals scored five runs all after two outs in the second inning taking a lead they would not relinquish. Offensively the Tigers were stymied by Bangor freshman pitcher Ashton Michek who gave up no runs on just 1 hit and 1 walk in 5 innings. The game remained 5-0 heading into the bottom half of inning number five where the Cardinals added another 5 runs to win via the mercy rule 10-0. Ashton Michek had the winning hit driving in the 10th run of the game. Bangor however would fall in the Sectional championship game 14-1 to Belmont. Senior Dane Bach had the lone hit for the Hillsboro Tigers.
Source: WRJC.com
