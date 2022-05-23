Hillsboro Sweeps Necedah in SBC Baseball Double Dip

The Hillsboro Tigers swept a pair of games with the Necedah Cardinals Friday evening. Hillsboro won the first game in come from behind fashion. Hillsboro trailed 3-2 in the top of the 5th inning when Greg Hora emptied the bases with a 3 run double to give Hillsboro a 5-3 lead they would hang onto for the victory. Kasen Bloor picked up the win on the mound for the Tigers. Hillsboro had less trouble in the 2nd game winning by a score of 7-0. Jack Hynek was 2 outs away from a perfect game but it was broken up by Necedah’s Riley Delconte who had a 1 out single in the top of the 5th inning, it was the only thing Hynek gave up in the victory. Hayden Stahlke had a 3 run double to help lift the Tiger offense in game 2.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.