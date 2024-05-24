Hillsboro Softball Wins 3rd Straight Regional Championship

The Hillsboro Tigers softball team won their 3rd straight regional champions Thursday evening with an 8-1 thumping over Brookwood. Hillsboro used a big 5 run 2nd inning to help secure the victory. The two Tiger seniors had big games for Hillsboro. Peyton Sullivan had a Kirk Gibson like performance going 3×3 with a key RBI in the 2nd inning for Hillsboro. Jaelyn Bloor went 1×3 with an RBI at the plate but picked up the victory in the circle going 7 strong innings giving up just 1 run while scattering 5 hits and striking out a pair of batters against just 1 walk. Hillsboro will travel to Seneca on Tuesday for a sectional semi-final matchup. Hillsboro improves to 18-3 on their season. Brookwood got a homerun from Kymber Kaiser in the loss. Brookwood finishes their season with a record of 13-11.

