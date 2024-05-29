Hillsboro Softball Team Downs Ithaca to Advance to Sectional Final

The Hillsboro Tigers softball team advanced to the WIAA D5 Sectional Championship game with a 6-1 victory over Ithaca Tuesday night. The victory avenged an earlier 9-2 loss during the season to Ithaca. Kianna Liska went 4×4 with an RBI in the victory and Jaelyn Bloor picked up the victory inside the circle pitching a complete game giving up just 1run on 5hits walking none and striking out 5. Hillsboro improves to 19-3 on their season and will take on the Wisconsin Rapids Assumption Royals in the Sectional Final Thursday in New Lisbon.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.