Hillsboro Softball Routes De Soto to Earn Spot in Regional Final

The Hillsboro Tigers Softball Team slugged their way to the Regional Championship game hammering De Soto 18-4 Tuesday evening. Lily Von Falkenstein went 4-4 with a home run for the Tigers who also got home runs from Malia Liska and Michelyn Hanson. Hillsboro will advance to play Alma Center Lincoln Thursday in Hillsboro for a regional title. That game can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.