Hillsboro Slugs Past Mauston in Softball Action

The Hillsboro Tigers softball team slugged by Mauston 16-1 in 3 innings on a cool wet Tuesday evening. Hillsboro led off the bottom of the first with a home run by Lily Von Falkenstein to grab a 1-0 lead and never looked back. Michelyn Hanson also homered for the Tigers in the victory. Hillsboro totaled 11 hits in the victory to start their season 2-0. Mauston got a double from Danny Knutson and an RBI single by McKenna Poullie to lead their offensive output. Jaelyn Bloor picked up her 2nd win in as many days inside the circle for Hillsboro going 3 innings giving up just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 7 and walking just one. Hillsboro travels to New Lisbon on Thursday.

