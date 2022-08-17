Hillsboro School District has Perfect Audit

Hillsboro School District received a perfect audit! District Business Manager, Mindy Boldon, received a surprise commendation from the Hillsboro School Board for her work during the annual audit. Mrs. Boldon worked closely with District Administrative Assistant, Nancy Schaller, in preparation for the annual audit, and their precision and rigor earned the district a perfect audit.

Mrs. Boldon has been asked to take on the role of mentor for the WASBO Mentorship Program, and will begin advising new business managers this year.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.