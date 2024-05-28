Hillsboro Police Respond to Out of Control Resident

05/25 A citizen reported a male was out of control at a residence on County Road V in the town of Forest. A deputy and a Hillsboro police officer responded to the residence. The offender, who was on probation, was placed on a hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections due to his threatening behavior. The offender was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

