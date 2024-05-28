Hillsboro Police Respond to Out of Control Resident
05/25 A citizen reported a male was out of control at a residence on County Road V in the town of Forest. A deputy and a Hillsboro police officer responded to the residence. The offender, who was on probation, was placed on a hold by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections due to his threatening behavior. The offender was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Fatal Accident in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:30 PM
-
Hillsboro Police Respond to Out of Control Resident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:26 PM
-
Local State Track & Field Qualifiers
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:25 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 7:25 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 28, 2024 at 6:18 PM
The Brewers and Cubs square off again tonight at Am Fam Field – UW-Whitewater is back in the NCAA D3 baseball tournament field
-
Sipe, Jesse Louis Age 69 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 2:34 PM
-
Heitman, Jeanne Marie Age 74 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 2:27 PM
-
Kolk, Wayne Mento Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2024 at 2:16 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 28, 2024 at 11:11 AM
Fans boo Craig Counsell and the Brewers send his Cubs to a 5th straight defeat – Bill Walton dies of cancer at 71
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.