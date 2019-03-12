Hillsboro Police Looking For Michael Townsend After Meth Found in Vernon County

Police are looking for Michael Townsend, 49, after meth was found during a search warrant in Vernon County.

Hillsboro Police say Ellen Townsend was arrested during the search warrant on March 5 in the 1000 block of Prairie Avenue, but they are still looking for Michael.

If you have information on Michael’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the HIllsboro Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com





