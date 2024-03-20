Hillsboro Opens Softball Season With Walk Off Victory over Viroqua

The Hillsboro Tigers softball team opened their season up with a walk off victory over Viroqua 4-3 Tuesday evening. Viroqua grabbed and early 1-0 lead on an RBI triple by Kate Quackenbush but the Tigers tied the game up in the third as Alaina Clark scored on a wild pitch and took the lead in the 4th on a RBI groundout by Hayden Bohn. Quackenbush would again give Viroqua the lead in the 5th on a 2 run single giving Viroqua a 3-2 lead. Hillsboro fought back in the 7th as Bohn delivered a 2 out RBI single to tie the game at 3. The game went to extra innings. Hillsboro worked a scoreless defensive 8th inning and then went to work offensively. Michelyn Hanson led the inning off with a double that was followed by a Peyton Sullivan walk off single to right field giving Hillsboro the victory. Jaelyn Bloor pitched well in the circle going all 8 innings giving up just 1 earned run while walking just 2 and striking out 9. Hillsboro starts their year 1-0 on the season. Viroqua drops to 0-1.

Source: WRJC.com







