Hillsboro Man Uninjured in Accident

On Saturday October 1st, Matthew Davison, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on State Highway 131, town of Whitestown, when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and continued into an embankment before coming to a rest. Davison did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

