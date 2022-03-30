Hillsboro Man Sustains Non-Life Threatening Injuries in Single Vehicle Crash
On March 29th, 2022 at 1007 a.m., the Vernon County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 131 and County Road F in the town of Whitestown.
40-year-old, Chad L. Clark was driving westbound on County Road F in a 2001 Chrysler Mini Van. Clark reports the brakes failed on the vehicle as he approached the intersection. Clark proceeded through the intersection, crossing State Highway 131 and entered the south bound ditch, striking the embankment.
Clark was wearing his seatbelt and was complaining of injuries. He was treated and transported by Ontario EMS to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.
Assisting on scene was the Ontario Ambulance Service, Ontario Fire Department and Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police.
Source: WRJC.com
