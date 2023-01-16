Hillsboro Man Sufferers Injuries in One Vehicle Accident

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 5:34 PM, the Vernon County 911 Center received a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries on State Highway 33 near Fish Hollow Road, in the Town of Forest. Emergency Services responded to the area and found a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq in the ditch.

Firefighters secured the vehicle and extracted Dennis A. Breidenstein, age 65. Breidenstein was transported by Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined Breidenstein had a medical emergency that caused the crash. Seat belts were used, airbags were not deployed and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service, and Peterson Towing.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.