Hillsboro Man Strikes Amish Buggy on Roadway

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports that on November 14, 2018 at approximately 5:22 PM, Edward J. Chalupecky, age 49, of rural Hillsboro was traveling eastbound on State Highway 82 near Maple Lane in the Town of Union when he struck an Amish horse and buggy that was also traveling eastbound. The occupants of the buggy, Levi R. Yoder (age 28) and Mark R. Yoder (age 20) of rural Hillsboro were both injured in the crash. They were transported by La Farge Ambulance and Hillsboro Ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro. Chalupecky was wearing his seatbelt and reported no injuries. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by La Farge Ambulance, Hillsboro Ambulance, and the Hillsboro Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





