Hillsboro Man Injured in 1 Vehicle Crash

On September 27th 2023 at approximately 6:13pm the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office recieved a phone call reporting a car accident in which a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. When Deputies arrived on scene the driver was identified as Jackson Valero, age 26, of Hillsboro.

Valero received minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro.

Valero reported falling asleep while driving causing him to leave the roadway. Valero’s vehicle then traveled down a slight embankment where it struck a barbed wire fence. The vehicle continued and eventually struck a tree where the vehicle came to a rest.

Assissting the Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro EMS, and Peterson’s Towing

