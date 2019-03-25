Hillsboro Man Facing Charge of Repeated Sexual Assault of A Child

A 25 year old Hillsboro man is being charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. It was reported that a juvenile girl had been in a relationship with 25 year old Steven Blaha. The victim told authorities they had been together for a little over a year and Blaha had forced or manipulated her into having sexual relations with him. The victim says there were times Blaha would just force himself on her. The victim’s mother told authorities Blaha admitted to the sexual relationship with the victim.

Source: WRJC.com





