Hillsboro Man Facing Charge of Repeated Sexual Assault of A Child
A 25 year old Hillsboro man is being charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. It was reported that a juvenile girl had been in a relationship with 25 year old Steven Blaha. The victim told authorities they had been together for a little over a year and Blaha had forced or manipulated her into having sexual relations with him. The victim says there were times Blaha would just force himself on her. The victim’s mother told authorities Blaha admitted to the sexual relationship with the victim.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Candidates each raise more than $1 million since Wisconsin Supreme Court race began13 hours ago
- ‘I don’t know what else to do': Fremont dairy farmers fight to survive af...14 hours ago
- Kaul announces Wisconsin joining opioid distribution investigation15 hours ago
- Packers-Bears to kick off NFL season in Chicago16 hours ago
- Packers at Bears to Open Up NFL’s 100th Year17 hours ago
- Hillsboro Man Facing Charge of Repeated Sexual Assault of A Child17 hours ago
- Alleged Fight Over a Girl Leads to Charges Against Reedsburg Man17 hours ago
- 'We need to be heard now because time is running out': Wisconsin Dairy farmers s...20 hours ago
- Building Commission Takes No Action on Alliant Energy Expansion1 day ago
- LGM-Dairy Participants Now Eligible MPP Program1 day ago
- National Organic Standards Board Seeking Nominations1 day ago
- Badger Women Win 5th NCAA Hockey Title1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.