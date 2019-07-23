Hillsboro Man Faces Possession of Firearm by Felon Charge after Inmate Gives Authorities Information

A Hillsboro man is facing charges after a Kettle Moraine Correctional inmate told authorities about a story he heard from 27 year old Matthew Testa. Juneau County authorities pulled over a vehicle on Highway 82 near County Highway HH in January of 2018. Authorities spotted a JHP .45 caliber firearm in the vehicle. None of the vehicle occupants including Testa claimed ownership of the gun. On July 15th of this year the Juneau County Sheriff’s office received a call from Kettle Moraine Correctional Institute. An Inmate who had contact with Testa had information about the January incident. Testa allegedly told the inmate that he had wiped down the gun and slid it under the front passenger seat while being pulled over in January of 2018. Testa faces a charge of Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Source: WRJC.com





