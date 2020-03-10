Hillsboro Man Charged with More Assaults
Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department reports that shortly after midnight on March 7, 2020, a Hillsboro Police Officer responded to a report of an ongoing physical assault taking place at The Bent Finger in Hillsboro. When officers arrived on scene, victims and eyewitnesses reported Trenton Clark of Hillsboro had assaulted a male and a female. Both victims sustained serious injuries and Hillsboro EMS was called to the scene to assist. Clark had fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and was not located until later that afternoon when law enforcement obtained information that he was at a residence on Hillsprairie Ln, north of the city. Clark was taken into custody and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center for two counts of substantial battery. Clark is also being held on a Juneau County warrant for 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and substantial battery in relation to an incident that occurred in the City of Elroy. Assisting the Hillsboro Police Department with this investigation was the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Elroy Police Department, and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
Source: WRJC.com
