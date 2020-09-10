Hillsboro Lady Tigers 2020 Girls Volleyball Schedule/Broadcast Schedule

Hillsboro Tigers 2020 Volleyball Schedule

(Schedule Could Be Subject to Change)

Date Game Time Radio Station Coverage

9/15 at Ithaca 7:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com

9/17 at De Soto 7:15pm

9/19 at Weston 1:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com

9/21 Wauzeka-Steuben 7:15pm

9/24 North Crawford 7:15pm

9/26 De Soto 1:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com

9/29 Kickapoo 7:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com

10/1 at La Farge 7:15pm

10/6 at North Crawford 7:15pm

10/8 at Wauzeka-Steuben 7:15pm

10/10 Ithaca 1:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com*#

10/12 La Farge 7:15pm

10/13 at Kickapoo 7:15pm

10/15 Weston 7:15pm

*# Games we potentially could broadcast but may have scheduling conflict with another broadcast

Source: WRJC.com







