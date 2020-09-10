Hillsboro Lady Tigers 2020 Girls Volleyball Schedule/Broadcast Schedule
Hillsboro Tigers 2020 Volleyball Schedule
(Schedule Could Be Subject to Change)
Date Game Time Radio Station Coverage
9/15 at Ithaca 7:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com
9/17 at De Soto 7:15pm
9/19 at Weston 1:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com
9/21 Wauzeka-Steuben 7:15pm
9/24 North Crawford 7:15pm
9/26 De Soto 1:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com
9/29 Kickapoo 7:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com
10/1 at La Farge 7:15pm
10/6 at North Crawford 7:15pm
10/8 at Wauzeka-Steuben 7:15pm
10/10 Ithaca 1:15pm NOW92oneFM WRJC.com*#
10/12 La Farge 7:15pm
10/13 at Kickapoo 7:15pm
10/15 Weston 7:15pm
*# Games we potentially could broadcast but may have scheduling conflict with another broadcast
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 3:18 PM
-
